UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Women Volleyball Team For Tokyo Olympics Announced

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Turkey women Volleyball team for Tokyo Olympics announced

ANKARA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The squad of the Turkish women's national volleyball team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was announced on Monday.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation confirmed the 14-member roster, which will be under the management of Italian coach Giovanni Guidetti, during the multi-sport event from July 23 to Aug.

8.

The players included in the squad are: Naz Aydemir Akyol, Cansu Ozbay, Meryem Boz, Ebrar Karakurt, Meliha Ismailoglu, Hande Baladin, Seyma Ercan, Tugba Senoglu, Eda Erdem Dundar, Zehra Gunes, Kubra Akman, Asli Kalac, Simge Akoz, and Ayca Aykac.

Related Topics

Tokyo July Women 2020 Olympics Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Economic Integration Committee holds 6th virtual m ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

57 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group renews agreement with Meisheng Investme ..

1 hour ago

RTA rolls out training of delivery bike drivers

2 hours ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.