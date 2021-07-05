Turkey women Volleyball team for Tokyo Olympics announced

ANKARA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The squad of the Turkish women's national volleyball team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was announced on Monday.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation confirmed the 14-member roster, which will be under the management of Italian coach Giovanni Guidetti, during the multi-sport event from July 23 to Aug.

8.

The players included in the squad are: Naz Aydemir Akyol, Cansu Ozbay, Meryem Boz, Ebrar Karakurt, Meliha Ismailoglu, Hande Baladin, Seyma Ercan, Tugba Senoglu, Eda Erdem Dundar, Zehra Gunes, Kubra Akman, Asli Kalac, Simge Akoz, and Ayca Aykac.