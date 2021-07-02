UrduPoint.com
Turkey's 1st National COVID Vaccine 'turned Science Into Technology'

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Turkey's 1st national COVID vaccine 'turned science into technology'

ISTANBUL, 2 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :- Turkey's first inactive COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has begun Phase 3 studies with the vaccination of volunteers.

The vaccine was developed jointly by Erciyes University and the Health Ministry with scientific and financial assistance from the Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB) as well as several stakeholders and the efforts of devoted scientists.

All stages of the vaccine development process --- including the scientific infrastructure, technology, research and development, and final product -- will belong to Turkey.

- 'Phase 3 study to continue with over 40,800 volunteers' In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Erhan Akdogan, the head of TUSEB, said nearly 900,000 people have volunteered so far to take part in the vaccination studies through an online application and 40,822 of them with the eligible medical conditions were selected.

Noting that TUSEB started funding and supporting vaccine projects as of March 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak, Akdogan said a total of seven projects were being supported now and the process is ongoing.

In addition, according to Akdogan, TUSEB played an active role in the establishment of COVID-19 diagnosis centers, with over 400 personnel still operating at 20 such centers.

Turkovac is the result of great effort as more than 200 people were involved in its development, according to the Turkish official, who said that 40 volunteers took part in the Phase 1 studies and 250 others in Phase 2.

