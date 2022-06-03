UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Annual Inflation Hits 24-year High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Turkey's annual inflation hits 24-year high

ANKARA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Turkey's consumer price index (CPI) surged by 73.5 percent year-on-year in May, hitting a record high since October 1998, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Friday.

The country's CPI increased by 2.98 percent month-on-month in May, according to data released by the institute.

The highest annual price surge was in the transportation sector with 107.62 percent. The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks increased 91.63 percent, while furnishings and household equipment prices were up 82.

08 percent.

Meanwhile, the domestic producer price index climbed 8.76 percent month-on-month in May, with an annual rise of 132.16 percent, marking its highest level since 1995, the data showed.

The country is undergoing financial woes unseen in decades, with the Turkish lira losing half its value last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russia-Ukraine conflict also worsened the situation, pushing energy prices to new highs.

Economists predicted that Turkey is likely to live with high inflation throughout 2022.

Related Topics

Turkey Lira Price May October (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

20 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

1 hour ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

1 hour ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.