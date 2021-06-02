ANKARA, 2 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :- Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey improved 72% year-on-year in January-May, an industry group report showed on Wednesday.

As many as 314,882 vehicles were sold across Turkey in the first five months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Passenger cars accounted for 79% of the sales with 247,977 units, a 69% rise from the same period last year.

A total of 66,905 light commercial vehicles were sold from January to May, up 83% on an annual basis.

In May, the automotive market grew 70% compared to a year ago, reaching 54,734 units.

Passenger car sales hit 43,138 units last month, up 62% on an annual basis.