ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's banking sector posted a net profit of 57.3 billion Turkish liras ($7.37 billion) in the first 11 months of 2020, the country's banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

The sector's net profit was up 23%, compared with 46.55 billion Turkish liras ($8.1 billion) in the same period last year, according to a Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) report.

Total assets of the sector rose 34.8% year-on-year to some 6.12 trillion Turkish liras ($786.88 billion) as of the end of November, the report showed.

Loans, the biggest sub-category of assets, were 3.63 trillion Turkish liras ($466 billion), increasing 39.7% compared to the same period last year.

On the liabilities side, deposits held at lenders in Turkey the largest liabilities item totaled nearly 3.

48 trillion Turkish liras ($447.5 billion), up some %42 year-on-year.

Pointing to lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio the higher the better was 19.38% by the end of November, versus 18.63% in the same period of the previous year.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans the lower the better was 3.97% in the same period, versus 5.23% a year ago.

A total of 51 state/private/foreign lenders including deposit banks, participation banks, and development and investment banks conducted banking activities in Turkey as of November. The sector had 204,256 employees, serving through 11,435 branches both in Turkey and overseas.