Turkeys bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday as it rolled out new strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The interior ministry said in a statement the order would last until midnight Sunday in dozens of cities, including the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.