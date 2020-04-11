UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkeys Bans Citizens From Leaving Home For 48 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkeys bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday as it rolled out new strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The interior ministry said in a statement the order would last until midnight Sunday in dozens of cities, including the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Turkey Ankara Istanbul Hub Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

26 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

26 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

42 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.