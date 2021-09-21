(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Turkey's largest aerospace and technology festival kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday, with the attendance of young talents showcasing their skills in various competitions.

As many as 200,000 students have applied to compete in a series of contests in 34 different technology fields this year, including rocketry, robotics, and aerospace design.

"Brilliant minds all over this country are waiting for conditions to ripen," Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said at the opening ceremony.

"It is obvious that our young people have the capacity to challenge the world when necessary opportunities are provided to them," he added.

Flying car design, artificial intelligence in transportation, culture and tourism technologies, drone technologies, unmanned underwater systems, and jet engine designs are among the topics of the contests.

The winning contestants will be rewarded up to 4 million Turkish liras (about 462,000 U.S. Dollars) in total, according to press reports.

Air shows with warplanes and helicopters, seminars, workshops, tournaments, and exhibitions will also take place at the event, which will run until Sept. 26 in Istanbul Airport.