UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Bodrum Sports, Entertainment Complex To Be Built With €70M Investment

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Turkey's Bodrum sports, entertainment complex to be built with €70M investment

ANKARA, 20 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) -:With the help of Russian technology, the Bodrum Arena project will begin in around five months with a more than €70-million ($83-million) investment, the head of the Russian-Turkish business Council told Anadolu Agency.

In addition to ice hockey rinks and skating areas, the complex, which will employ 300 people, will host concerts, open-air shows and events, said Akhmet Palankoev.

Pointing out that the project will contribute to sports tourism in Turkey, Palankoev said the complex in the Turkish resort city will be completed in 15 months.

"We also want to open a school where young people interested in ice hockey, ice skating and other ice sports can receive education," he added.

The project will be implemented by SportInvest Bodrum that is based on the principle of a public-private partnership with the Municipality of Bodrum, the Bodrum Promotion Foundation BOTAV and several private investors.

On Russia's travel restriction to Turkey, Palankoev said the tourism sector in Turkey has made its preparations and is ready.

He stressed that Turkey is doing its best within the scope of coronavirus measures, and noted: "I have visited Turkey at least 10 times since August. I have been in different regions and I see how serious the Turks are about the pandemic.""I do not think that Russia took the measures for political reasons," he said, adding that the economic situation between Turkey and Russia is not a competition but a need for each other.

Related Topics

Hockey Technology Sports Business Education Russia Turkey Young August Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

41 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.