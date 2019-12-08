(@imziishan)

Lisbon, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkey's Yasemin Can claimed a fourth consecutive European women's cross-country title on Sunday as fellow Kenyan-born teammate Aras Kaya was surprised by Sweden's Robel Fsiha in the men's event.

Can claimed gold ahead of Norway's Karoline Grovdal, with Eritrea-born Swede Samrawit Mengsteab rounding out the podium.

Fsiha, also born in Eritrea, upset Kaya for victory, with Italy's Ethiopian-born Yemaneberhan Crippa taking bronze.

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen won a fourth title in the under-20 category.

"It was a fun race," said Ingebrigtsen. "It looked like it was going to be a difficult race, but after the first lap you already know who's bringing it and who's not.

"I'm already looking forward to racing in the future... After a couple of years you feel like you've been there and done it all but now I'm looking forward to not being in the junior (under-20) category anymore."