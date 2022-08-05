ANKARA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Türkiye's Communications Directorate launched a "center for combating disinformation," the country's communications director said on Friday.

Announcing the launch of a separate unit within the directorate, Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the center would combat a "systematic disinformation campaign" against Türkiye. Altun also congratulated the center's coordinator, Idris Kardas.