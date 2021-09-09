ISTANBUL, 9 sEPT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) -:- The scientist developing Turkey's virus-like particle (VLP) coronavirus vaccine candidate urged the country Thursday to get vaccinated with available vaccine doses in the country until it is released.

Phase 2 trials of the VLP vaccine candidate -- which was included in the World Health Organization's list of COVID-19 vaccine candidates -- were successfully completed in August. The jab is among five VLP vaccine candidates in the world that have reached the clinical trial stage.

Ihsan Gursel, a professor of molecular biology and genetics at Bilkent University in the capital Ankara, told Anadolu Agency that he and his wife, Mayda Gursel, a biology professor at middle East Technical University in Ankara, are preparing for Phase 3 trials of the domestic vaccine candidate.

He noted that the VLP jabs will be also tested against the Delta variant in Phase 3 trials, adding no serious side effects were detected during the Phase 2 trials.