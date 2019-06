(@imziishan)

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the newly elected mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on Sunday, conceding defeat after a decisive victory over his ruling party's candidate.

"I congratulate Ekrem Imamoglu who has won the election based on preliminary results," Erdogan said on Twitter.