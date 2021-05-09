UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Issues Message On Europe Day

Umer Jamshaid 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA , 9 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday issued a message on the occasion of Europe Day, which "celebrates peace and unity in Europe" on May 9 every year.

"The biggest obstacle for the EU to become a strong global actor is lack of strategic patience and vision," Erdogan said, adding that the 27-member bloc needs to review its decision-making mechanisms, needs a new institutional structure and a new vision.

Turkey is ready to do its part in solving the problems faced by the EU, Erdogan said. "It is obvious that the union [EU] cannot maintain its existence strongly without contribution and support of our country."

