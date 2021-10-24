UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Orders Expulsion Of 10 Ambassadors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader.

The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey.

The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its Currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation.

"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.

"They must leave here the day they no longer know Turkey," he said, accusing them of "indecency".

Several European countries were quick to react to Erdogan's statement.

Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands -- whose envoys all signed the document -- said late on Saturday they had received no official notification from Turkey.

"Our ambassador has not done anything that would justify the expulsion," Norwegian foreign ministry spokeswoman Trude Maseide told media in her home country, vowing to continue pressing Turkey on human rights and democracy.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Democracy Civil Society Norway Germany Kavala United States Netherlands Tayyip Erdogan Media All From

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

38 minutes ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

38 minutes ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

38 minutes ago
 ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial ..

ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial &quot;Al Qasimia City&quot; la ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Bra ..

Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Brazilian Science Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.