UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Rejects Criticism Over Hagia Sophia Landmark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Turkey's Erdogan rejects criticism over Hagia Sophia landmark

Istanbul, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday rejected criticism over his willingness to convert Istanbul's famed Hagia Sophia landmark into a mosque.

"Charges against our country over Hagia Sophia are a direct attack on our right to sovereignty," Erdogan said.

Turkey's top court is considering whether the emblematic site and former cathedral can be redesignated as a mosque, prompting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday to urge Turkey to keep the site in its current status as a museum.

Related Topics

Attack Turkey Istanbul SITE Tayyip Erdogan Mosque Church Top Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

41 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

45 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

53 minutes ago

MD SSWMB finalizes strategy for Monsoon, Eid-ul-Az ..

2 seconds ago

Oman's Daily COVID-19 Toll Grows by 1,370 to Nearl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.