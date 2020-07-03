(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday rejected criticism over his willingness to convert Istanbul's famed Hagia Sophia landmark into a mosque.

"Charges against our country over Hagia Sophia are a direct attack on our right to sovereignty," Erdogan said.

Turkey's top court is considering whether the emblematic site and former cathedral can be redesignated as a mosque, prompting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday to urge Turkey to keep the site in its current status as a museum.