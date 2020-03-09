(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said he wanted "concrete support" from NATO allies as his country battles threats originating from the nine-year conflict in Syria.

"We expect concrete support from all our allies to this struggle," he said alongside the NATO's chief during a visit to Brussels, adding that it was Turkey making a major sacrifice.