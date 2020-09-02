UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Exports Hit $12.5B In August

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports reached $12.5 billion in August, decreasing 5.7% from the same month last year, the Trade Ministry announced Wednesday.

Turkish imports boosted 20.6% to $18.8 billion in the same period, the ministry data showed.

This August, the export-import coverage ratio was 66.4%, compared to 85% in August 2019.

The foreign trade deficit jumped 169.7% year-on-year, hitting $6.3 billion last month.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

