UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Finance Minister Meets With German Business Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Turkey's finance minister meets with German business leaders

ISTANBUL, 14 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) -:Turkish Finance and Treasury Minister Lutfi Elvan gathered with top managers of German companies for introducing investment opportunities in Turkey.

Recalling that the Turkish economy expanded by 1.8% in 2020, Elvan said preliminary data signals positive GDP results in 2021 for Turkey.

"Turkey's economy may show a GDP growth rate of 7% as of the end of this year," he noted.

Despite increases in prices of goods, there are some positive developments on the current deficit side, he noted, adding that export performance, decreasing gold imports and a recovery in tourism incomes are the main reasons for these developments.

Elvan underlined that the country's economic policies are solid and Turkey will remain firm in its orthodox economic policy.

Fiscal and monetary policies will be together in the country, he stressed, noting that "fiscal discipline is one of the most important achievements of the Turkish economy in the last 19 years, and this will continue."

Related Topics

Turkey German May 2020 Gold Top

Recent Stories

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

5 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

10 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

12 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

20 minutes ago

Dubai South VIP Terminal records over 346% increas ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.13 a barrel ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.