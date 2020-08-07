ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Friday that all passengers traveling from Turkey to Germany would be required to take COVID-19 tests.

"Our passengers who do not submit negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results taken within 48 hours prior to arrival in Germany will not be allowed on board," the THY said on its Twitter account.

The carrier noted that the procedure would be put into effect starting Aug. 9 on all its flights from Turkey to Germany.

Germany has recently lifted its travel warning to four Turkish provinces, Izmir, Mugla, Aydin and Antalya on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts where the corona-virus cases have been relatively low, according to press reports.

The total COVID-19 cases in Turkey reached 237,265 on Thursday with a death toll of 5,798, according to the latest official data.