UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Gross External Debt Stocks At $435.1B End-Sept

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Turkey's gross external debt stocks at $435.1B end-Sept

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's gross external debt stock totaled at $435.1 billion as of end-September, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced Thursday.

The figure was 59.1% of Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry issued a statement. The country's net foreign debt stood at $262.2 billion as of Nov. 30, some 35.

6% of its GDP.

The ministry data showed that Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt stock amounted to $14.7 billion at the end of September.

The EU-defined general government debt stock of the country was some 2 trillion Turkish liras ($256 billion), or 42.6% of GDP as of Sept. 30. The public net debt stock reached 941.1 billion Turkish liras ($120.60 billion) in the same period.

Related Topics

Turkey Same September Government Billion

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

23 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

25 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

12 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.