ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's gross external debt stock totaled at $435.1 billion as of end-September, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced Thursday.

The figure was 59.1% of Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry issued a statement. The country's net foreign debt stood at $262.2 billion as of Nov. 30, some 35.

6% of its GDP.

The ministry data showed that Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt stock amounted to $14.7 billion at the end of September.

The EU-defined general government debt stock of the country was some 2 trillion Turkish liras ($256 billion), or 42.6% of GDP as of Sept. 30. The public net debt stock reached 941.1 billion Turkish liras ($120.60 billion) in the same period.