ANKARA ,14 July(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) –:The number of cases in Turkey of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has gradually risen, similar to its spread across the world, and has reached around 750, Turkey's health minister said Wednesday.

Fahrettin Koca made the remarks following a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, where he responded to reporters' questions on COVID-19 in the country.

Koca said authorities did not want to make vaccination mandatory and opted to convince the public of the importance of immunization. However, he pointed out that he did not have a say in private institutions' approach in this regard.

Noting that Turkey has set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the population with at least one shot, he went on to say that roughly 61% of the population aged 18 and above had already received one shot.

Regarding the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which originated in India, Koca said the number of cases in Turkey amounted to around 750 and it has been detected in 36 provinces, adding three cases of the so-called Delta plus variant -- a mutation of the Delta strain -- have been registered in three provinces.