UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Inflation Hits 54.44 Pct, Highest In 20 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Turkey's inflation hits 54.44 pct, highest in 20 years

ANKARA, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:Turkey's annual inflation rose by 54.44 percent in February, the highest since 2002, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Thursday.

The country's consumer prices soared 4.81 percent month on month in February, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the producer price index increased by 7.22 percent on a monthly basis, with an annual rise of 105.01 percent.

In February, the highest annual price increase was in transport with 75.75 percent, followed by furnishings and household equipment with 64.83 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverage with 64.47 percent.

The country's annual inflation rate was 48.69 percent in January.

Turkey has been struggling with elevated inflation, which puts pressure on its population with rising living costs. The economists predicted that the country is likely to live with high inflation throughout 2022.

Related Topics

Price January February

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

35 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

2 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>