Istanbul, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Turkey's annual inflation rate in February hit a two-decade high, data from the statistics agency showed Thursday, caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policies to cut interest rates and a weakening Currency.

Consumer prices increased by 4.8 percent in February and reached 54.4 percent, the data revealed.