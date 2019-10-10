(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :France's foreign minister on Wednesday condemned Turkey's assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria, saying the offensive "must stop".

"It calls into question the security and humanitarian efforts of the coalition against Daesh and risks undermining Europeans' security," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a tweet, using the Arabic name for the Islamic State (IS) group.