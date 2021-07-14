UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's New Tech Center Offers 'perfect Infrastructure' For Smart Agricultural Machinery

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Turkey's new tech center offers 'perfect infrastructure' for smart agricultural machinery

KONYA, Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) -:A new high-tech development and design center established in Turkey's central province of Konya will provide a "perfect infrastructure" in projects to be developed for the use of smart technologies in agricultural machinery, a statement said.

The center was established at Karatay University in cooperation with the EU and Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

"The center will also contribute to increase the R&D (research and development) capacity of SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] for smart technologies by carrying out joint R&D projects with SMEs for smart agricultural machines and organizing special training programs for needs," according to the website of the ministry's Competitive Sectors Program.

Competitive Sectors Program, aiming to increase productivity, accelerate industrialization and develop a competitive production structure for export, is an umbrella program under the financial cooperation between the EU and Turkey.

Konya makes 65% of agricultural machinery and its exports account for some 45% approximately.

The province mainly produce conventional agricultural machinery, but Precision Agriculture, which started to be pronounced in the late 90s, and Agriculture 4.0 platforms that have emerged in the last few years, started a transformation in the agricultural machinery field.

"New generation agricultural machines can work with much higher efficiency, therefore, it has become a necessity for the producers in the region to keep up with this transformation in order to maintain their competitiveness, especially on a global scale," the website said.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Turkey Agriculture Konya Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

2 minutes ago

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

4 minutes ago

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

30 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.