KONYA, Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) -:A new high-tech development and design center established in Turkey's central province of Konya will provide a "perfect infrastructure" in projects to be developed for the use of smart technologies in agricultural machinery, a statement said.

The center was established at Karatay University in cooperation with the EU and Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

"The center will also contribute to increase the R&D (research and development) capacity of SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] for smart technologies by carrying out joint R&D projects with SMEs for smart agricultural machines and organizing special training programs for needs," according to the website of the ministry's Competitive Sectors Program.

Competitive Sectors Program, aiming to increase productivity, accelerate industrialization and develop a competitive production structure for export, is an umbrella program under the financial cooperation between the EU and Turkey.

Konya makes 65% of agricultural machinery and its exports account for some 45% approximately.

The province mainly produce conventional agricultural machinery, but Precision Agriculture, which started to be pronounced in the late 90s, and Agriculture 4.0 platforms that have emerged in the last few years, started a transformation in the agricultural machinery field.

"New generation agricultural machines can work with much higher efficiency, therefore, it has become a necessity for the producers in the region to keep up with this transformation in order to maintain their competitiveness, especially on a global scale," the website said.