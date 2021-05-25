UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Parliament Head Congratulates Jordan On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey's parliament head congratulates Jordan on National Day

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :– Turkey's parliament speaker felicitated Jordan as it celebrates 75 years of independence on Tuesday.

Mustafa Sentop sent a letter to Abdelmonem al-Odat, speaker of Jordan's Parliament, and Faisal al-Fayez, speaker of the country's Senate.

"On behalf of the Turkish nation and myself, I congratulate the friendly people of Jordan on the occasion of the National Day," he said.

"I believe that relations between Turkey and Jordan based on historical friendship and cooperation will continue to develop steadily in the upcoming period." He said inter-parliamentary visits will positively contribute to relations between Turkey and Jordan.

Jordan gained independence from the British after the Treaty of London was signed on May 22, 1946.

The kingdom celebrates its National Day on May 25 to mark the day when the UN approved the end of the British mandate.

Related Topics

Senate United Nations Turkey Parliament London Independence May From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

43 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

20 minutes ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

20 minutes ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

20 minutes ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.