UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Pro-Kurdish Party Calls Ban Threat 'political Coup'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party calls ban threat 'political coup'

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's pro-Kurdish party on Wednesday denounced the public prosecutor's request to ban it as a "political coup" attempt and called on its supporters to resist.

"We call on all the democratic forces, the social and political opposition, and on our people to join a common fight against this political coup," the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said in a statement, calling the prosecutor's appeal to the Constitutional Court "a heavy blow to democracy".

Related Topics

Democracy All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

3 minutes ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

24 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

25 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

25 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.