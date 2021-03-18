Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's pro-Kurdish party on Wednesday denounced the public prosecutor's request to ban it as a "political coup" attempt and called on its supporters to resist.

"We call on all the democratic forces, the social and political opposition, and on our people to join a common fight against this political coup," the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said in a statement, calling the prosecutor's appeal to the Constitutional Court "a heavy blow to democracy".