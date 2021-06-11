UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Retail Sales Volume Up 42% In April

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Turkey's retail sales volume up 42% in April

ANKARA , 11 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) –:Turkey's retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, surged 41.7% year-on-year in April with base effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data revealed on Friday.

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales soared 74.6%, while automotive fuel sales climbed 38.

5% compared to the same month of last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Last April, the reading deteriorated by 20% on an annual basis when the strict COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in the country.

Textile, clothing and footwear sales posted the largest annual rise among non-food items, ballooning 276.8% in the month.

Sales by mail order and the internet surged 62.1% in the same period.

Compared to a month ago, retail sales volume in Turkey slipped 6.3% in April.

Related Topics

Internet Turkey Same Reading April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khuzdar bus crash kills 18, leaves 30 others injur ..

4 minutes ago

Zero forced load-shedding across the country, says ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Production Cuts Deal by 11 ..

23 minutes ago

IEA Expects Global OIl Demand to Increase by 5.4Ml ..

23 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 61.3Mln Barrels Be ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Production Grew to 25.43Mln Bpd Month-on- ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.