(@FahadShabbir)

MUGA,TURKEY, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :As the stunning bays of the Turkish Aegean attract local and international tourists seeking getaways by boat, the number of free diving enthusiasts looking to explore the unique underwater world is growing every day.

The bays of Gocek in the famed coastal city of Fethiye in the Mugla province are a favorite of freedivers, thanks to the welcoming seawater temperature and the generous visibility.

Sea-lovers on boat tours enjoy diving freely into the blue waters of the Aegean with little more than a snorkel and a pair of fins.

Sometimes schools of fish or even a friendly sea turtle come along for the swim in the magical world beneath the sea.

Free divers also sometimes encounter impressive rows of rocks and are lucky enough to spy the dazzling beauty and diversity of natural life.