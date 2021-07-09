UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Stunning Aegean Bays Welcome Eager Free Divers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Turkey's stunning Aegean bays welcome eager free divers

MUGA,TURKEY, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :As the stunning bays of the Turkish Aegean attract local and international tourists seeking getaways by boat, the number of free diving enthusiasts looking to explore the unique underwater world is growing every day.

The bays of Gocek in the famed coastal city of Fethiye in the Mugla province are a favorite of freedivers, thanks to the welcoming seawater temperature and the generous visibility.

Sea-lovers on boat tours enjoy diving freely into the blue waters of the Aegean with little more than a snorkel and a pair of fins.

Sometimes schools of fish or even a friendly sea turtle come along for the swim in the magical world beneath the sea.

Free divers also sometimes encounter impressive rows of rocks and are lucky enough to spy the dazzling beauty and diversity of natural life.

Related Topics

World Tours Mugla

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

23 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.