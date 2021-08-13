UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Total COVID-19 Cases Surpass 6 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey's total COVID-19 cases surpass 6 mln

ANKARA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Friday registered 22,261 new COVID-19 cases, leading its tally of infections to cross the 6-million mark.

The tally of coronavirus infections in Turkey climbed to 6,018,485, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 138 to 52,703, while 15,685 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 281,535 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Related Topics

Turkey China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

18 minutes ago
 Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: min ..

Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Kha ..

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 M ..

Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South of Kabul - Lawmaker

14 minutes ago
 ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

32 minutes ago
 UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.