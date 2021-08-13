ANKARA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Friday registered 22,261 new COVID-19 cases, leading its tally of infections to cross the 6-million mark.

The tally of coronavirus infections in Turkey climbed to 6,018,485, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 138 to 52,703, while 15,685 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 281,535 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.