Turkic Council Celebrates Children's Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Turkic Council celebrates Children's Day

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) -:Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev issued a message Friday marking National Sovereignty and Children's Day, which is observed by Turkey every year on April 23.

"Today we are celebrating with joy the national day of the Republic of Turkey, namely the National Sovereignty and Children's Feast," Amreyev said in his message.

"Representing the national will of the Turkish people, the Grand National Assembly was established on this day 101 years ago and the founder of the country, the great statesman of his century, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, dedicated and gifted this important day to the children, who are the sole owners of the future.

"As the conservator of the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey is among the most essential institutions of the Turkish State," he added.

Amreyev congratulated the Turkish government and the nation on the occasion.

Turkey celebrates National Sovereignty and Children's Day as well as the 101st anniversary of the foundation of parliament on Friday.

The special day in Turkey is marked by a festival for children, while public offices, schools and the private sector also hold programs.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated the day to children as the nation's future.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.

