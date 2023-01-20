UrduPoint.com

Turkish Aid Agency Establishes Another Park For Rohingya Children In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Turkish aid agency establishes another park for Rohingya children in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Thursday inaugurated another park for children at the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern border district of Cox's Bazar.

Turkish envoy in Dhaka, Mustafa Osman Turan, opened the park while Sevki Mert Baris, TIKA Coordinator in Bangladesh, attended the inaugural ceremony at Rohingya refugee camp no. 5, according to TIKA's Dhaka office.

The park offering different sports activities will be a source of recreation for Rohingya children, according to TIKA.

TIKA has already established a children's park at the Rohingya camp no. 16.

More than 1.2 million persecuted Rohingya refugees have been living in 33 congested makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

Most of them fled a brutal military crackdown in their home country of Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017.

According to the UN and other official records, over 500,000 of the Rohingya in the world's largest refugee settlements in Bangladesh are children who need better education and living facilities.

Such parks will help the Rohingya children grow up in a healthy environment, said TIKA.

TIKA was founded in 1992 and currently, the organization has offices in 60 different countries across the world. TIKA opened an office in Bangladesh in 2014 and has carried out hundreds of projects, including dozens of facilitation programs in Rohingya refugee camps.

Related Topics

World Sports Bangladesh United Nations Education Dhaka Myanmar August Border 2017 Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

24 minutes ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

25 minutes ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.