Turkish Airlines adds Sicilian capital to global destinations

ANKARA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Turkish Airlines has started direct flights from Istanbul to the capital of Sicily in southern Italy, the company announced on Friday.

Four reciprocal flights will run every week between Istanbul and Palermo, according to a Turkish Airlines statement.

Palermo is Turkish Airlines' ninth destination in Italy, following flights to Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Bergamo, Bologna, Catania, and Bari.

"As we strengthen our bonds with Italy with the new route, our guests from Palermo will be able to enjoy the unparalleled flight network of our flag carrier on their travels while our guests from all around the world will have the chance to experience Palermo's wonders with Turkish Airlines privilege," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said.

Turkish Airlines will now connect Palermo to more than 340 destinations in nearly 130 countries around the globe.

Passengers will be able to make round trips to Palermo with fares starting from $259, including taxes and fees.