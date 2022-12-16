Turkish Airlines cancels some flights to Brussels due to strike

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish Airlines canceled some flights on Friday to Brussels because of a strike at Brussels Airport, which decreased the capacity.

The air carrier said flights with numbers TK1939-1940 and TK1943-1944 were canceled.

Various trade unions in Belgium have called for a one-day strike on Friday to demand better wages in the face of rising costs of living. The strike will likely negatively affect businesses and transportation across the country.