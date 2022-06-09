Turkish Airlines carried 24M passengers this Jan-May

ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried 24 million passengers during the first five months of 2022, it announced on Thursday.

The load factor was 73.5% during the five-month period, including 72.5% for international routes and 82.8% for domestic ones.

The air carrier also carried 673,000 tons of cargo and mail, while the number of aircraft reached 376 as of May.

In May alone, the firm served 6.3 million passengers, and carried 144,000 tons of cargo/mail.

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 339 worldwide destinations in 335 cities as – 284 international and 51 domestic – in 129 countries.