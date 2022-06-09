UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Carried 24M Passengers This Jan-May

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Turkish Airlines carried 24M passengers this Jan-May

ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines carried 24 million passengers during the first five months of 2022, it announced on Thursday.

The load factor was 73.5% during the five-month period, including 72.5% for international routes and 82.8% for domestic ones.

The air carrier also carried 673,000 tons of cargo and mail, while the number of aircraft reached 376 as of May.

In May alone, the firm served 6.3 million passengers, and carried 144,000 tons of cargo/mail.

Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 339 worldwide destinations in 335 cities as – 284 international and 51 domestic – in 129 countries.

Related Topics

May Million

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

17 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation â€“ Goes on Sale in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.