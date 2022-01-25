UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Extends Suspension Of Flights Due To Heavy Snowfall In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Turkish Airlines extends suspension of flights due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines suspended its flights to and from Istanbul Airport till Wednesday midnight (GMT 2100) due to heavy snowfall in the city.

"Authorities continue to work to make our airports and transportation routes ready for our flights," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

Earlier, the state-owned airline had cancelled all flights from the airport till 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Airport, one of Europe's busiest airports, also delayed its reopening from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. (1000 GMT) amid adverse weather conditions.

