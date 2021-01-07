UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airport Host 82M Air Passengers In 2020

ANKARA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of passengers through Turkish airports – including transit passengers – reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country's airport authority on Thursday.

The figure fell by 61% from the previous year, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to worldwide travel restrictions, border shutdowns, and an overall drop in consumer demand, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said.

Domestic passenger numbers shrank 50.

3% year-on-year to 49.7 million in 2020, while 32 million passengers took international flights, down 71% in the same period.

Turkish airports served more than 1 million planes including overflights last year, down from 2.03 million in 2019.Data showed that cargo traffic fell 30% on an annual basis to 2.4 million tons in 2020.

Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in the country, welcoming 23.4 million passengers and serving some 185,642 planes last year.

