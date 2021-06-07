UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airports See 30M Passengers In January-May

Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Turkish airports see 30M passengers in January-May

ANKARA, 7 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :- The number of air passengers in Turkey – including transit passengers – totaled 30 million in the first five months of 2021, the country's airport authority announced on Monday.

During the January-May period, the country's airports served a total of 18.

4 million domestic and 11 million international passengers, the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority (DHMI) data showed.

Airports in the country served 467,160 planes – including overflights. Air cargo traffic registered at around 1 million tons, according to the DHMI figures.

The top most crowded airports Istanbul Airport and Ataturk Airport – both in the country's largest metropolitan city -- saw a total of 19,808 aircraft during the same period.

In May alone, Turkey served 5.5 million passengers, 82,120 aircraft, and 227,232 tons of mail and cargo.

