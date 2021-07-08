UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airports See 40M Passengers In First 6 Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Turkish airports see 40M passengers in first 6 months

ANKARA, 8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :- The number of air passengers in Turkey – including transit passengers – totaled 40 million in the first six months of 2021, the country's airport authority announced on Thursday.

This January-June, the country's airports served a total of 25 million domestic and 15 million international passengers, the General Directorate of the State Airports Authority (DHMI) data showed.

Airports in the country served 594,286 planes, including overflights. Air cargo traffic registered at around 1.

3 million tons, according to the official figures.

Istanbul Airport and Istanbul Ataturk Airport – both in the country's largest metropolitan city – saw a total of 19,215 aircraft during the same period.

Istanbul Airport, which has become a major international hub, served a total of 12.2 million passengers this January-June.

While the world aviation sector continues to fight off the fallout from the COIVD-19 pandemic, Turkey was among the countries that successfully managed the process.

Related Topics

World Turkey Traffic Same Istanbul Hub From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

47 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

59 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.