Turkish airports welcome over 38.9M passengers in January-March

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish airports welcomed more than 38.9 million passengers, including transit passengers, in January-March, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The three-month figure grew 31.5% from a year ago, the State airports Authority General Directorate data showed.

Some 18.8 million passengers took domestic flights from January to March, a 17.6% rise year-on-year.

The number of passengers on international flights surged 48.3% to 20.2 million in the same period.

Türkiye's airports served 436,550 planes, including overflights, in the first quarter of 2023.

Istanbul Airport welcomed more than 40% of total passenger traffic in the country with 16.

5 million passengers, of which 3.6 million were on domestic routes and 12.9 million on international ones.

The mega airport served a total of 113,845 airplanes in the three months to March.

The second-busiest hub was Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the city's Anatolian side, which attracted 7.9 million air passengers.

It was followed by Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city, which saw 2.8 million passengers.

On the flip side, cargo traffic in Turkiye's airports fell 4.6% from the same period of last year to nearly 347,072 tons.