Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airports Welcome Over 38.9M Passengers In January-March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Turkish airports welcome over 38.9M passengers in January-March

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish airports welcomed more than 38.9 million passengers, including transit passengers, in January-March, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The three-month figure grew 31.5% from a year ago, the State airports Authority General Directorate data showed.

Some 18.8 million passengers took domestic flights from January to March, a 17.6% rise year-on-year.

The number of passengers on international flights surged 48.3% to 20.2 million in the same period.

Türkiye's airports served 436,550 planes, including overflights, in the first quarter of 2023.

Istanbul Airport welcomed more than 40% of total passenger traffic in the country with 16.

5 million passengers, of which 3.6 million were on domestic routes and 12.9 million on international ones.

The mega airport served a total of 113,845 airplanes in the three months to March.

The second-busiest hub was Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the city's Anatolian side, which attracted 7.9 million air passengers.

It was followed by Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city, which saw 2.8 million passengers.

On the flip side, cargo traffic in Turkiye's airports fell 4.6% from the same period of last year to nearly 347,072 tons.

Related Topics

Traffic Same Antalya Istanbul Hub January March From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

26 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

48 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.