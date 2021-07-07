UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airstrikes Neutralizes 2 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:41 PM

Turkish airstrikes neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish forces neutralized at least two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" as part of Operation Pence-Simsek, and Turkish forces continue to neutralize PKK terrorists in their cross-border hideouts, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched the counter-terrorist Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations this April in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Twitter Iraq April Border Women

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

12 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

6 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

27 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

37 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

37 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcriesâ€™ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.