Turkish, Algeria Presidents Discuss Developments In Tunisia On Phone

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Turkish, Algeria presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on Phone

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkey's president and his Algerian counterpart spoke on the phone on Friday, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed regional matters, especially Turkish-Algerian relations and developments in Tunisia, said the directorate statement.

On Sunday, Tunisia's President Kais Saied dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament, and assumed executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The move was rejected by most of Tunisia's parliamentary blocs, including Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, and the Dignity Coalition.

Ennahda leader and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi decried Saied's move as nothing but a "full-fledged coup" against the Tunisian Constitution, revolution, and freedoms in the country.

Tunisia is seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among a group of Arab countries that witnessed popular revolutions that toppled their ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.

