Turkish, Algerian presidents meet in Istanbul for talks

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday met in Istanbul for talks.

Erdogan welcomed Tebboune, who started his two-day working visit to T�rkiye on Friday, at the Dolmabahce Palace.

Erdogan and Tebboune will hold one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings.

The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honor of the guests.

All aspects of bilateral relations between T�rkiye and Algeria, and steps to enhance cooperation will be discussed.

Current regional and international issues will be also on the agenda.

T�rkiye and Algeria share common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.