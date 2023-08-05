Open Menu

Turkish Ambassadors Gather In Ankara To Discuss Global Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The 14th annual Ambassadors Conference on Saturday started in the capital Ankara with the participation of Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home.

The conference, being held under the theme of "Our Foreign Policy in the Century of T�rkiye," will continue through Aug. 9.

The conference has been organized annually by the Turkish Foreign Ministry since 2008, where ambassadors discuss regional and global developments.

The ambassadors will also have the chance to exchange views on the global trends and recent challenges and opportunities as the conference plays important role for in-house planning of foreign policy and inter-institutional coordination.

As part of the conference, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive the ambassadors to give them foreign policy evaluations and guidelines.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus is also expected to meet with the ambassadors.

