Turkish Army To Reopen Cyprus Beachfront Sealed Off Since 1974

Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Turkish army to reopen Cyprus beachfront sealed off since 1974

Varosha, Cyprus, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish troops prepared Thursday to partially reopen the Cyprus seaside resort of Varosha, sealed off since its Greek Cypriot inhabitants fled in 1974, sparking controversy days before a Turkish Cypriot election.

The move at the former holiday paradise turned ghost-town threatened to further inflame tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been engaged in a bitter maritime disputes with Greece and Cyprus.

The army was expected to open a new gate at the northern end of the fenced zone to allow public access for the first time since Turkish troops occupied the island's northern third more than four decades ago following a Greek Cypriot coup seeking to annex Cyprus to Greece.

A seaside suburb of the historic city of Famagusta, Varosha was Cyprus's premier resort in its early 1970s heyday, frequented by Hollywood stars and other celebrities.

But the Turkish invasion prompted a mass exodus of the city's Greek Cypriot inhabitants, consolidating an ethnic divide that has persisted to this day.

The only regular visitors to Varosha have been Turkish troops guarding the fenced zone's southern limit where it abuts Cyprus government-held territory and the occasional UN peacekeeping patrol.

Turkish Cypriot prime minister Ersin Tatar announced the reopening on Tuesday after talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The move was widely criticised as an attempt by Ankara to sway Sunday's presidential election in the nationalist's favour.

Tatar, whose National Unity Party (UBP) is the largest in the breakaway state's parliament, is challenging dovish incumbent Mustafa Akinci in the vote, which was delayed from April by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion polls suggest the incumbent is likely to win an expected second-round runoff against Tatar after the rest of the field has been eliminated.

