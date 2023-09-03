Open Menu

Turkish Artist First To Showcase Artwork On World's Largest LED Screen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Turkish artist first to showcase artwork on world's largest LED screen

ISTANBUL, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's renowned media artist Refik Anadol has become the first artist to exhibit his artwork on the Sphere, the world's largest LED screen located in the US.

Anadol's digital artwork, Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, was showcased on the massive LED screen in Las Vegas on Friday.

Showcasing his art on Sphere's exterior, Anadol integrates media arts into architecture, creating living architectural works that constantly interact with their surroundings.

Anadol said on X: "Dear friends, I am very excited to announce that I am the first artist of The Sphere media architecture project, which has the most comprehensive technological infrastructure in the world.

"Sphere will host its opening event on Sept. 29 with a concert by the Irish rock band U2, and it was announced that tickets for the concert are already sold out. Anadol's artwork will be visible on Sphere for four months.

Sphere, built with a $2.3 billion investment, has a capacity of 18,600 people.

The structure which is 111-meter (366-foot) tall and 157-meter wide (512-foot) wide, offers viewers animations adorned with 1.2 million LED lights on its 580,000-square-meter (6.2 million-square-feet) fully programmable giant screen.

The structure sets a record with its colossal LED screen known as the "Exosphere."

