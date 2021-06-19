UrduPoint.com
Turkish Artists To Join London Climate Action Week With Online Show

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkish artists to join London Climate Action Week with online show

ISTANBUL, 19 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Four Turkish artists will join the London Climate Action Week (LCAW) with an online art exhibition, organizers said Friday.

Selva Ozelli, Semine Hazar, Fatma Kadir and Ilhan Sayin are joining this year's first part of the London Climate Action Week which runs June 26 to July 4, Ozelli said in a statement.

Ozelli prepared and curated seven new art shows for the event.

"I am honored and excited to join London Climate Action Week supported by the world's first climate change museum CUHK Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change with my Art in the Time of Corona 3, 4, 5 - Recovery Roses art shows," Ozelli told Anadolu Agency.

"In my art shows I depict coronavirus in the form of roses," she said.

"Because rose has been cultivated for the last 5,000 years during the ancient civilization of China, Western Asia and Northern Africa, which facilitated its diversification to close to 40,000 varieties that are grown on almost every continent both in gardens and urban settings hardest hit by the pandemic.""London Climate Action Week (LCAW) is harnessing the power of London for global climate action," according to the event's website. "The annual event brings together the city's world-leading array of climate professionals and communities. Now in its third year, LCAW creates space for participants to come together and find global solutions to climate change."

