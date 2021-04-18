Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

ANKARA. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) -:Turkish Para-swimmer Sumeyye Boyaci captured gold on Saturday in the third leg of the World Para Swimming World Series, according to the Turkish sports Federation for the Physically Disabled.

Boyaci bagged top honors in the women's 50 meter backstroke in a time of 43.

83 while teammate Sevilay Ozturk won the silver in 45.97 in the tournament in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Boyaci also won a silver medal in 03.23.51 and Ozturk finished third in 03.30.77 in the women's junior 200 meter freestyle, In the men's 200 meter freestyle final, Koral Berkin Kutlu from Turkey won silver in a time of 02.58.42.

Turkey won three gold, four silver and a bronze medal on the first day of competition.