Turkish Athletes Claim 4 Medals At European Junior Swimming Championships

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

ANKARA, 12 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :- A total of four Turkish swimmers won medals at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in the Italian capital Rome on Monday.

Merve Tuncel bagged a gold medal in the women's 400-meter freestyle after completing the race with a time of 4.

06.25.

Yigit Aslan claimed a gold medal in the men's 800-meter freestyle with 7.51.20, while Mert Kilavuz won a silver in the same event with 7.52.19.

Separately, another Turkish athlete Berke Saka bagged a silver medal in the men's 200-meter backstroke after finishing the race at 1.59.02.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

